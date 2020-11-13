Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGF. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NSRGF opened at $115.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $124.25.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.