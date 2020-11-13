Nevro’s (NVRO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $166.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.99. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $175.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average is $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $299,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,543 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the first quarter worth $1,525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nevro by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Nevro by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nevro by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.