New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,006,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 65.2% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 542,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 214,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 542,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

