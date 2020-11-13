New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,137 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 944,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $170.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.41. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $184.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 1.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

