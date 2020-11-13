New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s previous close.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.32.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.83. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 42.01 and a quick ratio of 42.01.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 148,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

