NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NBEV. BidaskClub raised shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of NewAge from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NewAge in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBEV opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. NewAge has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.92.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NewAge will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NewAge by 885.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NewAge by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 48.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

