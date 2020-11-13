Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.