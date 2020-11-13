Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $990.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

