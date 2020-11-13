NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextDecade by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 337,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NextDecade by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextDecade by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextDecade by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

