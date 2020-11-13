NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,388 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,611,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 48,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 27,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.62%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

