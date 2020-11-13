NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 776,276 shares of company stock valued at $96,901,137. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

