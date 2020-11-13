NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 31,564 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,276 shares of company stock worth $96,901,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $126.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

