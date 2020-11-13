NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE IRM opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

