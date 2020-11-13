Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NBLX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 513.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,082 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

