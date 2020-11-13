Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1,726.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 99,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

