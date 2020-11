Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) vs. Mansfelder Metals (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Critical Review

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) and Mansfelder Metals (OTCMKTS:MNSF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Norsk Hydro ASA and Mansfelder Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norsk Hydro ASA 0 7 2 0 2.22 Mansfelder Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mansfelder Metals has a beta of -2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 395% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Mansfelder Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norsk Hydro ASA -2.65% 1.94% 0.94% Mansfelder Metals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Mansfelder Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Mansfelder Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norsk Hydro ASA $17.17 billion 0.39 -$206.02 million $0.06 55.17 Mansfelder Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mansfelder Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Norsk Hydro ASA.

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats Mansfelder Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina. The Primary Metal segment is involved in the primary aluminum production, remelting, and casting activities. This segment principally offers extrusion, sheet, and standard ingots, as well as foundry alloys. The Metal Markets segment sells products from the company's primary metal plants; operates remelters; and trades in physical and financial metals. The Rolled Products segment operates rolling mills and a primary metal plant. This segment principally offers aluminum foils, strips, sheets, and lithographic plates for application in the packaging, automotive, building and general engineering, and transport industries, as well as for offset printing plates. The Extruded Solutions segment offers extrusion profiles, building systems, and precision tubing products for construction, automotive and heating, and ventilation and air conditioning sectors. The Energy segment owns and operates 26 hydroelectric power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 MW in Norway. Norsk Hydro ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Mansfelder Metals

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications. Mansfelder Metals, Ltd. was formerly known as Cathay Merchant Group, Inc. and it changed its name to Mansfelder Metals, Ltd. in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

