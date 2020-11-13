Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NAK. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.23.

NAK opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

