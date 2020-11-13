Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.84.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

