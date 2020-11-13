Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Receives C$42.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPI. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NPI opened at C$43.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$45.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

