NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Cut to $25.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NLOK opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

