NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of NLOK opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 12.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 37.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 592,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

