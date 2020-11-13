NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 216.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.