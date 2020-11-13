NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCNA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.06. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in NuCana by 47.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter valued at $4,136,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

