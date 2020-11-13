Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NTR stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,065,000 after buying an additional 1,986,429 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 49.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Nutrien by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,862,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

