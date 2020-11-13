Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Raised to $60.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $4,729,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $6,092,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

