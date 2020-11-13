Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Raised to $78.00 at SVB Leerink

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSH. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.85.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,571,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,032,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.