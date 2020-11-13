Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 98.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,883 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 90.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 4.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup upped their price target on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $224.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $251.18. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total value of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock worth $79,222,487. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

