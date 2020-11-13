Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Old Republic International worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,585,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,927 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after purchasing an additional 679,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,084,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 132,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,724,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

NYSE ORI opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $119,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

