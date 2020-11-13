Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.47% of Old Republic International worth $20,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 19,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $119,360. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

ORI stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

