Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Purchases $19,940.00 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Jill E. York bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,940.00.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 338,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

