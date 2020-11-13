Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

OMC stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

