Oppenheimer Trims UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Target Price to $40.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.69. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $52,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $61,394. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 52.4% in the second quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 383,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 131,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.