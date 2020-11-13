Optimum Care (OTCMKTS:OPMC) versus MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Critical Review

Optimum Care (OTCMKTS:OPMC) and MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Optimum Care alerts:

This table compares Optimum Care and MEDNAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optimum Care N/A N/A N/A MEDNAX -61.53% 13.86% 4.55%

Risk and Volatility

Optimum Care has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEDNAX has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Optimum Care and MEDNAX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optimum Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MEDNAX $3.51 billion 0.45 -$1.50 billion $3.14 5.89

Optimum Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MEDNAX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Optimum Care and MEDNAX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optimum Care 0 0 0 0 N/A MEDNAX 2 6 2 0 2.00

MEDNAX has a consensus target price of $19.18, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. Given MEDNAX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MEDNAX is more favorable than Optimum Care.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of MEDNAX shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Optimum Care shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MEDNAX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MEDNAX beats Optimum Care on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Optimum Care Company Profile

Optimum Care Corporation provides healthcare services. The company offers various inpatient and partial hospitalization behavioral health services for patients with acute mental illness through a network of affiliated hospitals, medical centers, and community mental health centers. It also provides assisted living services in a resort atmosphere. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services. The company also provides maternal-fetal care services, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians. In addition, it offers pediatric cardiology care services comprising inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patients with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through affiliated pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals. Further, the company provides other pediatric subspecialty care services through pediatric subspecialists, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, pediatric ophthalmology, other newborn pediatric care, and newborn hearing screening program, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. Additionally, it offers consulting services to healthcare facilities and physicians. As of March 12, 2020, the company operated a network of approximately 4,325 physicians. MEDNAX, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Optimum Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimum Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.