Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE:REXR opened at $49.57 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.