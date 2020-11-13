Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,582,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,836,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.50 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

