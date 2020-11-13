Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lumentum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Lumentum by 143.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $82.48 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

In other Lumentum news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $368,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,664. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

