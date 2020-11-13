Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

