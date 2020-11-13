Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.88 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegion by 520.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 626,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

NYSE ALLE opened at $110.15 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

