Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

