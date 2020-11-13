Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 59.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,235,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,497 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $27,798,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,729,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after buying an additional 944,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM opened at $25.58 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

