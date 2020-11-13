Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,162,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after buying an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 890,532 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

HLT stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.97, a P/E/G ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

