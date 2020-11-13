Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 45,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK stock opened at $177.72 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

