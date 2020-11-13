Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 166.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $93.19 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $113.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.