Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Post were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Post by 18.2% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,853,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,422,000 after purchasing an additional 286,072 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 9.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after buying an additional 141,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth about $11,969,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $100.31 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

