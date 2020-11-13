Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $235,116,000 after buying an additional 402,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,819 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hill-Rom by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,395 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 626,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 153,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

