Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Voya Financial stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

