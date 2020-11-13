Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,212 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

