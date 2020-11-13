Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CoreLogic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in CoreLogic by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreLogic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CoreLogic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens lowered CoreLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreLogic in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE CLGX opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

