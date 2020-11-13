Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $115.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

