Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,600 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,282,992 shares of company stock worth $371,786,520. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. CSFB increased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

